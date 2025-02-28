Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analyst Says

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $90.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 26.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on UNM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Unum Group from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Unum Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI raised Unum Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Unum Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Unum Group from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.25.

Unum Group Price Performance

Unum Group stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.16. 612,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,960. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.73 and its 200-day moving average is $67.43. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $83.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.11). Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 13.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at $4,166,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Challenger Wealth Management acquired a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at $484,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group Company Profile



Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

