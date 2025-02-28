Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.55.

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of URBN stock opened at $57.25 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $60.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.42.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.15. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Urban Outfitters

In other news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $3,152,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 510,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,245,063.76. This represents a 9.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 31.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,799,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $107,244,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,188,806 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $120,122,000 after buying an additional 115,390 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,089,155 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $114,653,000 after buying an additional 173,082 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 1,483,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $81,422,000 after buying an additional 13,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,469 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,765,000 after buying an additional 18,249 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Further Reading

