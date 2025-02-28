Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.15, Zacks reports. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion.

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $57.25 on Friday. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $60.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.85 and its 200-day moving average is $45.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on URBN. StockNews.com cut Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $757,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 495,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,012,448. The trade was a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Stories

