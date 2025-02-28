Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.10 and traded as high as $5.91. Valeo shares last traded at $5.91, with a volume of 8,217 shares trading hands.
Valeo Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.11.
About Valeo
Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells products and systems for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.
