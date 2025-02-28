Value Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 28th

ProShares UltraPro QQQ, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, and iShares Bitcoin Trust are the three Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies that appear to be trading for less than their intrinsic worth, typically measured by metrics such as price-to-earnings or price-to-book ratios. Investors often seek these stocks believing that the market has undervalued the company’s fundamentals, expecting that the stock price will eventually rise to reflect the company’s true potential. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $72.97. 75,436,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,514,422. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $93.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.16.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

SQQQ traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.32. The stock had a trading volume of 79,409,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,266,801. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.18 and a 200-day moving average of $34.16. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $64.95.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.02. 51,650,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,637,469. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $61.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.39 and its 200-day moving average is $46.53.

