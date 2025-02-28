Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,684,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,439,426,000 after buying an additional 1,060,672 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,464,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $692,122,000 after purchasing an additional 190,971 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 14,005,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,795,000 after purchasing an additional 308,729 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,270,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,140,000 after purchasing an additional 434,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,214,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $317,720,000 after purchasing an additional 963,978 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $45.30 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $49.57. The company has a market cap of $116.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.52.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.