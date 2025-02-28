Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$38.22 and last traded at C$38.23. Approximately 123,463 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 182,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$38.47.
Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is C$38.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.14.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Why Smart Investors Are Watching These 3 Undervalued Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.