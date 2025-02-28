Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 665,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,234 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $175,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $266.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $271.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.91. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $234.18 and a 52-week high of $285.60. The firm has a market cap of $226.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

