Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Lifted by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 15,337.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,549,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,669 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,438.5% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,133,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,707 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 16,830.0% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 582,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,656,000 after purchasing an additional 579,289 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 14,587.6% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 534,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,512,000 after buying an additional 530,987 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,354,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,802,000 after buying an additional 455,195 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $175.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.11. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $154.12 and a 12-month high of $182.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

