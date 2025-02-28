Veridan Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Veridan Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,904,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,485,000 after buying an additional 183,962 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,813,061,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,870,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,221,986,000 after acquiring an additional 51,455 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,128,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,677 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $587.78 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $496.30 and a one year high of $616.22. The firm has a market cap of $584.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $601.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $587.36.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

