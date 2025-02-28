Veridan Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Veridan Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,000. Invesco QQQ makes up 1.1% of Veridan Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 60.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock opened at $500.27 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $413.07 and a one year high of $540.81. The firm has a market cap of $315.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $522.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $502.61.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

