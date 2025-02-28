Versor Investments LP Buys 10,048 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 478.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,148 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,048 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 21,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THO opened at $98.30 on Friday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.37 and a 12-month high of $129.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on THOR Industries from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised THOR Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on THOR Industries in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.17.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

