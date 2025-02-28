Versor Investments LP Has $1.10 Million Holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in CNA Financial by 4.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in CNA Financial by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in CNA Financial by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in CNA Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNA shares. StockNews.com cut CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on CNA Financial from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of CNA Financial stock opened at $48.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.54 and its 200-day moving average is $49.09. CNA Financial Co. has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 6.72%. Equities analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 52.27%.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

