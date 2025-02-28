Versor Investments LP Invests $1.02 Million in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,113,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,442,000 after purchasing an additional 74,542 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 506,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 448,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,527,000 after purchasing an additional 33,380 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 399,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,858,000 after buying an additional 11,854 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 263,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,544,000 after buying an additional 11,671 shares during the period.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Frontdoor Trading Down 19.4 %

Shares of FTDR opened at $46.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $63.49. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Frontdoor

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Frontdoor news, COO Evan Iverson sold 16,000 shares of Frontdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $941,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,552.20. The trade was a 76.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kathryn M. Collins sold 25,784 shares of Frontdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $1,497,019.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,447.74. The trade was a 73.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FTDR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Frontdoor from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Frontdoor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Frontdoor

Frontdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.