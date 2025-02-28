Verus Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000.

ESGU stock opened at $127.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.38 and its 200 day moving average is $128.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $108.40 and a 1-year high of $134.50.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.408 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

