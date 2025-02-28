Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $5.24 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Verus Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,998 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $82,464,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,971,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10,066.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 425,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 421,703 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,412,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,686,000 after acquiring an additional 324,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,682,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,637,000 after acquiring an additional 255,991 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW opened at $99.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.86 and a 200-day moving average of $99.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.07. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $107.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

