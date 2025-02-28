VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,644,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,918 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $164,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 512.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $33.75 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

VICI Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VICI opened at $32.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.46. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $27.08 and a one year high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.95.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $976.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.29 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 69.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.58%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

