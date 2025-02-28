VIQ Solutions (TSE:VQS) Stock Price Down 10.2% – Here’s Why

VIQ Solutions Inc. (TSE:VQS – Get Free Report) shares were down 10.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 194,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 160% from the average daily volume of 74,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

VIQ Solutions Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44, a P/E/G ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.10.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services segments.

