Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Sells $67,389.22 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) EVP Verneuil Vanina De sold 7,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $67,389.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,264.40. The trade was a 8.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Verneuil Vanina De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Verneuil Vanina De sold 76 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $624.72.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

VIR stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $14.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.50.

Institutional Trading of Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.09. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 678.40%. The company had revenue of $12.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 million. Equities research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 143.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VIR. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

Featured Stories

