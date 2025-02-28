Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) Short Interest Down 67.8% in February

Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 67.8% from the January 31st total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,339,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Vivos Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:RDGL traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,037,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,140. The company has a market capitalization of $50.23 million, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13. Vivos has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.26.

Vivos Company Profile

Vivos Inc, a radiation oncology medical device company, develops brachytherapy devices for the treatment of non-resectable tumors in the United States. It develops yttrium-90 based RadioGel device, an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals; and IsoPet for the treatment of solid tumors in animals.

