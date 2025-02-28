Volato Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SOAR) Short Interest Down 93.3% in February

Volato Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SOARGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the January 31st total of 829,700 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 368,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Volato Group Stock Performance

SOAR stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.21. 45,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,677. Volato Group has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $112.50.

Insider Transactions at Volato Group

In related news, insider Nicholas James Cooper sold 18,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $119,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,923. This represents a 12.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Volato Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Volato Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Volato Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SOARFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 105,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Volato Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Volato Group

Volato Group, Inc operates as a private aviation company. It offers fractional ownership, aircraft management, jet cards, deposit, and charter programs. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 24 HondaJets and a managed fleet of 6 aircraft. Volato Group, Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Chamblee, Georgia.

