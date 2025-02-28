Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Receives “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 63.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WBD. Wolfe Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.50 to $10.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.76.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WBD

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.49. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.56%. Analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other news, insider Savalle Sims sold 169,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,094,228.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 599,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,407,558.12. This represents a 22.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Warner Bros. Discovery

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at $362,210,000. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at $168,930,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 478.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,278,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,925,000 after buying an additional 11,810,191 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 23,801,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at $64,847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.