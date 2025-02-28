Waterway Wealth Management LLC Has $377,000 Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Waterway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 423 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Waterway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Netflix by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,023,082,000 after buying an additional 426,740 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,148,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,464,736,000 after acquiring an additional 123,029 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,990,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,958,417,000 after acquiring an additional 316,594 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,897,389 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,473,571,000 after buying an additional 23,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,481,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,178,905,000 after purchasing an additional 123,987 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 2,682 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.00, for a total transaction of $2,609,586.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total value of $5,087,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,338,500. This trade represents a 27.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,380 shares of company stock worth $290,016,164 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Netflix from $800.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $940.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,021.70.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $963.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $946.29 and a 200-day moving average of $828.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.57, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $542.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,064.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

