Waterway Wealth Management LLC Purchases 85 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Waterway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 765 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Waterway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortress Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. First American Bank boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 53,841 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $20,944,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 36,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,276,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $390.44 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.77 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The company has a market cap of $387.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $398.37.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.66%.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.50.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

