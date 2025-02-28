Waterway Wealth Management LLC Sells 472 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Waterway Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Waterway Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Waterway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 766.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.6% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,133,000 after purchasing an additional 18,443 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 16,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Finally, Seaside Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 321,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,946,000 after acquiring an additional 10,345 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $288.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $296.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.18. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $244.57 and a 1-year high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.