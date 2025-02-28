Wedbush Forecasts Reduced Earnings for Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dream Finders Homes in a report released on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Dream Finders Homes’ current full-year earnings is $3.31 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dream Finders Homes’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.25. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Performance

NASDAQ DFH opened at $23.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.05 and a 200-day moving average of $28.84. Dream Finders Homes has a 52-week low of $20.54 and a 52-week high of $44.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dream Finders Homes

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 235,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,539,000 after purchasing an additional 39,130 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 45.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 28,764 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Dream Finders Homes by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 44,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 20,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bretton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the third quarter worth $4,508,000. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 18,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $500,156.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,956,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,721,453.38. This trade represents a 0.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Featured Articles

