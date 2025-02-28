Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME)

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Friday,RTT News reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 386.82% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PRME. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com raised Prime Medicine to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Prime Medicine from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised Prime Medicine to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.13.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Prime Medicine
Prime Medicine Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prime Medicine
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Prime Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Prime Medicine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 11,474.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12,507 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prime Medicine during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.
Prime Medicine Company Profile
Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Prime Medicine
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
Receive News & Ratings for Prime Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.