Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Core Scientific (CORZ)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Core Scientific (NASDAQ: CORZ):

2/27/2025 – Core Scientific had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $24.00 to $21.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/27/2025 – Core Scientific had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2025 – Core Scientific had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2025 – Core Scientific had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2025 – Core Scientific had its price target lowered by analysts at Compass Point from $26.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2025 – Core Scientific is now covered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2025 – Core Scientific is now covered by analysts at Craig Hallum. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

1/17/2025 – Core Scientific had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Core Scientific Stock Down 0.2 %

CORZ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.69. The company had a trading volume of 5,820,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,516,889. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.26. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $18.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $94.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.07 million. Research analysts predict that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Core Scientific

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Scientific

In other Core Scientific news, CEO Adam Taylor Sullivan sold 369,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $6,004,122.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,793 shares in the company, valued at $61,042,798.32. The trade was a 8.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 129,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $1,849,220.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,051,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,215,481.76. The trade was a 5.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 614,032 shares of company stock valued at $9,534,916 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Core Scientific by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Core Scientific by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Core Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Core Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Core Scientific by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 58,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

