Wells Fargo & Company Cuts GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target to $8.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 65.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GDRX. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays cut their target price on GoodRx from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

GoodRx Stock Down 2.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:GDRX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,006,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,827. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. GoodRx has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $9.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average of $5.76.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in GoodRx by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in GoodRx by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 69,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in GoodRx by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 119,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

