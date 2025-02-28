Wells Fargo & Company Increases argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target to $741.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $723.00 to $741.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on argenx from $606.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $675.00 to $704.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of argenx from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $439.00 to $715.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $655.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $661.17.

Shares of ARGX traded down $6.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $618.62. The company had a trading volume of 195,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,645. The business has a fifty day moving average of $642.61 and a 200-day moving average of $589.72. The firm has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -703.45 and a beta of 0.58. argenx has a 12 month low of $349.86 and a 12 month high of $678.21.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $761.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.52 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that argenx will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,618,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,455,207,000 after buying an additional 824,750 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in argenx by 0.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,479,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,797,000 after acquiring an additional 10,975 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,786,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,002,000 after acquiring an additional 86,687 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 673,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,201,000 after purchasing an additional 19,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 629,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,344,000 after purchasing an additional 40,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

