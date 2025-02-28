Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock Price

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 139.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on QURE. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on uniQure from $25.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on uniQure from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on uniQure from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, uniQure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

Shares of QURE stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.55. The company had a trading volume of 348,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $19.18.

In related news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 2,916 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $33,009.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,501.76. This trade represents a 1.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 26,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $285,978.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,111,711.60. The trade was a 4.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,915 shares of company stock valued at $588,112. Company insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QURE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in uniQure by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 271,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 89,400 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of uniQure by 381.7% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,929,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,581 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in uniQure by 57.0% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its holdings in uniQure by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 744,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 104,500 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

