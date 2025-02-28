What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for Salesforce Q1 Earnings?

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Salesforce in a research note issued on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria anticipates that the CRM provider will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Salesforce’s current full-year earnings is $7.46 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Salesforce from $345.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Salesforce from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.32.

Salesforce Stock Down 4.1 %

NYSE CRM opened at $294.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $282.12 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $212.00 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $330.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 15.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, Director G Mason Morfit sold 722,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.11, for a total transaction of $249,995,253.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,192,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,786,234.99. This trade represents a 18.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $144,874.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,899.96. This trade represents a 5.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,102,572 shares of company stock valued at $381,283,706 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

