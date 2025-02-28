What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for QUALCOMM Q2 Earnings?

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of QUALCOMM in a report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the wireless technology company will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.12. The consensus estimate for QUALCOMM’s current full-year earnings is $9.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.27 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.85 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on QCOM. Susquehanna lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.32.

QCOM stock opened at $154.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.85 and its 200 day moving average is $165.68. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $149.43 and a 12-month high of $230.63. The stock has a market cap of $170.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.32%.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $3,275,511.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,010.46. This represents a 48.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $130,073.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,596.63. This trade represents a 61.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,708 shares of company stock valued at $7,713,734. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

