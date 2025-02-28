What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for McKesson Q3 Earnings?

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for McKesson in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $9.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $10.02. The consensus estimate for McKesson’s current full-year earnings is $32.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for McKesson’s Q2 2027 earnings at $9.03 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MCK. Mizuho assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $630.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Baird R W upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on McKesson from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $612.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.79.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK opened at $621.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $592.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $563.46. McKesson has a 52 week low of $464.42 and a 52 week high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.81, for a total transaction of $349,026.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,443 shares in the company, valued at $869,854.83. This trade represents a 28.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.99, for a total transaction of $5,358,588.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,276,465.36. The trade was a 12.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,268 shares of company stock valued at $11,536,378. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McKesson

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $55,948,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its position in McKesson by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

