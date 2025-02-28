Whipplewood Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 766 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,869,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SAP by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 208.2% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 11,057 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SAP by 1.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 548,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,654,000 after purchasing an additional 7,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in SAP by 1,496.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter.

SAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.83.

SAP stock opened at $274.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $268.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $175.08 and a fifty-two week high of $293.70. The company has a market capitalization of $337.12 billion, a PE ratio of 95.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.23.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

