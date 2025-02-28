Whipplewood Advisors LLC Takes Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,027 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 869 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,776 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 8,021 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,685 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $88.97 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.75 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of -11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.32 and a 200-day moving average of $133.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Illumina from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Illumina from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Illumina from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.45.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

