William Blair Has Positive Forecast for ELAN Q1 Earnings

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Elanco Animal Health in a report released on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now forecasts that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Elanco Animal Health’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ELAN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs raised Elanco Animal Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

Shares of ELAN opened at $10.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.05. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $18.80. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 35,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 143,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 5.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

