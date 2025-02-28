Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

WDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup raised Woodside Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE:WDS opened at $15.52 on Friday. Woodside Energy Group has a one year low of $14.34 and a one year high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.16.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 7.6%. Woodside Energy Group’s payout ratio is 163.41%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDS. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,879,000 after buying an additional 970,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 713.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,089,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,993,000 after purchasing an additional 955,303 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $7,809,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,554,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,388,000. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

