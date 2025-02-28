WPP (LON:WPP) Stock Price Down 15.8% – Time to Sell?

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) shares were down 15.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 616.60 ($7.77) and last traded at GBX 648.87 ($8.18). Approximately 10,108,823 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 294% from the average daily volume of 2,562,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 770.20 ($9.71).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,040 ($13.11) to GBX 960 ($12.10) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

WPP Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 771.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 783.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.67.

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 50.30 ($0.63) EPS for the quarter. WPP had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 5.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that WPP plc will post 81.6125654 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at WPP

In other WPP news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 8,794 shares of WPP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 860 ($10.84), for a total transaction of £75,628.40 ($95,321.91). 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WPP Company Profile

WPP is the creative transformation company, using the power of creativity to build better futures for our people, planet, clients and communities.

At WPP we’re reinventing creativity on an ever-broader canvas, bringing together unrivalled talent, resources and skills to provide an integrated offer of communications, experience, commerce and technology for clients.

