WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Raised to C$295.00 at CIBC

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$293.00 to C$295.00 in a report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.19% from the company’s previous close.
WSP has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on WSP Global from C$270.00 to C$310.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$295.00 to C$310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$284.00 to C$294.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$261.00 to C$279.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$300.00 to C$305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WSP Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$284.83.
WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.
