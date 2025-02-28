WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$284.00 to C$294.00. The company traded as high as C$264.87 and last traded at C$262.41, with a volume of 196748 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$258.85.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WSP. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$295.00 to C$310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$300.00 to C$305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$281.00 to C$283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. CIBC raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$278.00 to C$293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$270.00 to C$310.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$282.82.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$251.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$243.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.66%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

