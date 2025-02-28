Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.05, Zacks reports.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $38.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.32. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $35.53 and a one year high of $50.99.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Sherry Aulin sold 18,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $770,997.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 16,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $660,757.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,731. This trade represents a 34.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,492 shares of company stock worth $2,334,969. Insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XENE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.