Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.05, Zacks reports.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $38.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.32. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $35.53 and a one year high of $50.99.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Sherry Aulin sold 18,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $770,997.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 16,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $660,757.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,731. This trade represents a 34.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,492 shares of company stock worth $2,334,969. Insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Xenon Pharmaceuticals
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Xenon Pharmaceuticals
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out with More Growth Potential Ahead
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Not Just China: 3 European Stocks Gaining Investor Interest
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 3 Mid-Caps Worth Watching Closely in March
Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.