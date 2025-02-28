Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at Citigroup

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on XMTR. UBS Group boosted their target price on Xometry from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Xometry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Xometry from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Xometry in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Xometry from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.11.
In other Xometry news, CFO James Miln sold 5,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $227,989.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,586.57. The trade was a 5.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Peter Goguen sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $39,518.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 168,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,770,834.64. This trade represents a 0.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,312 shares of company stock worth $517,537. Insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sylebra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xometry by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,834,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,270,000 after buying an additional 37,883 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 4th quarter worth $319,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Xometry by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 4th quarter worth $14,070,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 4th quarter worth $511,000. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.
