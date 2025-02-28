Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 53.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,614 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 76.7% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 134.7% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on TMUS. KeyCorp lowered shares of T-Mobile US from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.79.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TMUS opened at $264.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $234.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.28. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $273.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $301.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 36.40%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Andre Almeida acquired 3,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $235.72 per share, with a total value of $897,621.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,621.76. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $254,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,295.24. This trade represents a 16.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

