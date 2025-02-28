Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. Sells 14,642 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 299,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,642 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 1.4% of Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,745,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,284,000 after acquiring an additional 37,636 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 9,102 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 15.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 82,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 11,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 19,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at $710,684.55. This represents a 235.84 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE opened at $26.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.35. The stock has a market cap of $147.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 121.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.92.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

