Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. Sells 700 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. lowered its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.’s holdings in NICE were worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in NICE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NICE during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of NICE by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of NICE by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of NICE during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NICE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NICE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on NICE from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on NICE from $260.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of NICE from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NICE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.64.

NICE Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $142.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06. NICE Ltd. has a 1-year low of $142.77 and a 1-year high of $270.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.49.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.71). NICE had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $721.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

About NICE

(Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.