Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. Sells 700 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. lowered its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.’s holdings in NICE were worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in NICE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NICE during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of NICE by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of NICE by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of NICE during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NICE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on NICE from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on NICE from $260.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of NICE from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NICE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.64.
NICE Trading Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ:NICE opened at $142.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06. NICE Ltd. has a 1-year low of $142.77 and a 1-year high of $270.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.49.
NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.71). NICE had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $721.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.
About NICE
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NICE
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Salesforce’s Hidden Strengths Could Fuel a Powerful Rebound
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Volume – What It Signals
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Top 4 Healthcare REITs Turning Care Into Big Investor Payouts
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.