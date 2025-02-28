Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. cut its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,247,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,589 shares during the quarter. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services accounts for about 4.7% of Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $26,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 59.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,811,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,482,000 after buying an additional 674,723 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 2,228.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 402,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,337,000 after acquiring an additional 385,562 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,612,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the third quarter valued at $620,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 9,573.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 370,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,506,000 after purchasing an additional 366,647 shares during the period. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Trading Down 6.8 %

NYSE ZIM opened at $20.31 on Friday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZIM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Clarkson Capital upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Fearnley Fonds downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.04.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

