Zacks Research Has Optimistic Outlook of THC Q1 Earnings

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Tenet Healthcare in a report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.05 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.94. The consensus estimate for Tenet Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $12.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.57 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $15.92 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $196.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $205.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.88.
Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 1.0 %
NYSE:THC opened at $130.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.09 and a 200 day moving average of $147.25. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $88.98 and a 1-year high of $171.20.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 15.48%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 2,836.4% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
