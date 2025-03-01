2,404 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Purchased by Noble Wealth Management PBC

Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 251.1% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $126.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $101.12 and a one year high of $139.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.59.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

