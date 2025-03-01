26,970 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Purchased by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 26,970 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $24,712,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $42,896,000. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 443,747 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $393,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,303 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $1,048.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $465.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $982.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $937.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $697.27 and a 52 week high of $1,078.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.25%.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,075.00 target price (up from $980.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $755.00 to $907.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,000.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.93.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

